She has been expanding on her acting career but Cardi B seemingly dropped a lead role in a film. Cardi has stormed the Rap game in recent years by dominating the charts with each release, even earning herself a Grammy, but she has also been interested in other facets of the industry. She's had small roles in films like Fast & Furious's F9 and Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers, but she was looking forward to her lead part in Assisted Living.

The $30 million Temple Hill production was reportedly slated to begin next week, but ahead of filming, Cardi has reportedly pulled out of the film.



Assisted Living was to be directed by Thembi Banks and according to Deadline, Cardi was set to portray "a low-level criminal on the run when she's wrongly accused of a crime." Cardi's character would spend the length of the film trying to stay out of jail while proving her innocence, so she hides out at her grandmother's retirement home, posing as an elderly person.

Paramount Players confirmed that the comedy has come to a screeching halt due to Cardi's last-minute move, and Deadline reported that the rapper decided not to move forward because "she is overextended." Cardi nor her team has yet to speak on the situation, but many expect that some form of a statement will be issued at a later date.

It is unclear at this time if the production is temporarily delayed or if Assisted Living is out for good. It was reported that when something like this happens so close to production's launch, "legal action" is often taken. However, Deadline claimed its sources stated that producers are hoping to get things rolling later on in the year.

