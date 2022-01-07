Cardi B is encouraging her followers to embrace their natural beauty – mustache hairs and all. On Wednesday, January 5th, the mother of two took to her Instagram story to share an inspiring message about the facial hair below her nose.

"Mustache is mustaching," the 29-year-old said while wearing a pale pink headscarf and a light blue jumpsuit. "They said that if you have a mustache, you got a good p*ssy, so purr."





While Cardi's message probably hasn't been co-signed by physicians, her confidence certainly is commendable. It's 2022 after all, who says the biggest names in female hip-hop can't keep their upper lips warm?

As Page Six notes, the New York-born star has never been one to shy away from talking about her personal experiences with hair removal. In the past, she's shared videos of her getting bikini waxes, as well as vaginal and armpit bleaching treatments.

"I'm in my crib getting my vagina bleached, my underarm bleached, because you know sometimes we just quick shave and everything and it gets your vagina just a little bit dark and everything," the "WAP" singer told her fans at the time, adding that she "doesn't believe in body bleaching," unless it's on your lady bits, underarms, or "maybe your asshole."

Elsewhere, Cardi B has been making headlines for her Twitter antics after sparking a debate between getting a BBL or veneers first. "N*kkas trick on a girl with a body and a gap before they do wit a bitch wit a nice smile," she advised readers; see what else she had to say about her cosmetic surgeries here.

