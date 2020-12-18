As they continue to expand, Facebook is shaping up to be the hotspot for original content. Fans have been tuning in weekly for more from Red Table Talk, and they also featured Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson in her own docuseries as well as Will Smith for his traveling bucket list-centered show. The latest entertainer to be featured on the growing online network is Cardi B as she premieres her new series Cardi Tries __. The eight-episode show airs exclusively on Facebook Watch's new Watch Together messenger feature.



Image Provided By Publicist

The rappers fans will find Cardi B testing out activities that she's never done before, from ballet dancing with legendary choreographer Debbie Allen to working on a ranch, to stunt car racing. There will be several celebrity guests including Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, Portland Trailblazers baller Damian Lillard, and country music singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton.

Episodes will arrive every Thursday and the first premiered earlier today (December 17). You can check out the trailer for Cardi Tries __ below to get the full scope of the series. Aside from the new show, fans can expect to hear more about Cardi's forthcoming album in the new year after she delayed the release of the record due to the pandemic.