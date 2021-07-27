Cardi B will be giving birth to a Virgo baby. According to a report by AllHipHop, the New York rapper has reportedly asked a judge to delay her upcoming trial against blogger Tasha K, which was originally scheduled to begin on September 13. According to the report, Cardi is set to give birth during that week.

The rapper reportedly asked for the trial to be pushed back by two months, stating that her baby is due during the same week that she was set to face off against Tasha K. That means that in mid-September, all eyes will be on Cardi B and her husband Offset as they welcome their second baby into the world.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Cardi and Tasha have been at odds for years. Cardi filed a lawsuit against the blogger for defamation of character and slander, which Tasha responded to with a countersuit, alleging that the rapper threatened to send Bloods gang members to her house in Atlanta. That suit has already been dismissed but the original case remains open.

Cardi's lawyer has asked for the trial to be rescheduled, proposing Monday, November 8, 2021 as the new date.

We will keep you posted on any new information about the upcoming trial, as well as any news regarding Cardi B's pregnancy.

[via]