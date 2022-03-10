Once again, the internet is letting Cardi B catch a break. The rapper has been enjoying life after being awarded a $4 million settlement in her defamation case, but her legal woes with Tasha K are far from over. As she now faces a new set of troubles with the appellate court, Cardi has been living life with her husband, Offest, and children, Kulture, who turns four in a few months, and a six-month-old baby boy.

Cardi and Offset have been quite secretive when it comes to their youngest, particularly due to the cruel comments people have said about Kulture. Fans have been flooding Cardi with messages about seeing her baby boy, and although she has yet to even reveal her son's name, she shared a photo of his eye.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

All viewers could see is the little one's long eyelashes, but soon, the rapper was pelted with insults. She was accused of sharing the photo during a time when Nicki Minaj was trending over her interview with Joe Budden, but Cardi quickly shut that down before rumors ran wild. According to the "Up" star, she wasn't doing anything to be shady, but just to interact with her fan base as she always does.

"I POST EVERY SINGLE DAY!! Why do I have to limit myself due to another person ?" she questioned. "Y’all want me to not be on the internet or do sh*t cause of other people ?are you dumb ? How you want me to dim my light and life for other people.The f*ck ?"

"How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied ? It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated.Maybe i should delete my social medias or just die cause Wtff," she added. "If I post is cause I want attention ,If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention ,I’d I talk about my kids which I’m wit everyday is cause I want attention…Like wtfff."

Check it out below.