One legal hurdle is over for Cardi B now that she has reportedly copped to a plea deal. It was alleged that in 2018, Cardi, along with her co-defendants Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush, was involved with an assault on two sisters who were bartenders at a strip club. The women claimed that the rapper believed one of them was having an affair with her husband Offset so she orchestrated an assault.

Litigation has endured for years with gossip blogs sharing one bit of misinformation after another regarding alleged settlements or Cardi even possibly doing jail time. She has denied the speculation each step of the way, and this morning (September 15), ABC 7 New York reported that the "Up" rapper has pleaded guilty.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

According to the outlet, Cardi dodged felony charges and "pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors." She will have to complete "15 days of community service" and if she doesn't, "she will have to serve 15 days in jail."

Co-defendant Bush was accused of actually executing the attack and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Following the news, Cardi shared this statement:

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most--the music and my fans."

Cardi, Morel, and Bush have reportedly all stated they will not have any contact with the victims in this case.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

[via]