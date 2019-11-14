Cardi B may have been doubted for a long time but she proved herself with Invasion Of Privacy. Her forthcoming project appears like it could drop at some point next year. Cardi has had a busy schedule with her appearance in Hustlers and her role as a judge on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow but she's still been grinding on her new project.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Cardi revealed what we might be able to expect from the project. While she's potentially facing the issue of a sophomore slump but that can't be determined until it drops. But she still doesn't know exactly which direction she wants to go in with this one.

"There's certain music that I want to do, but I feel like, is people interested in that? I feel like things have changed. It's more like a twerk sound going on right now. It's just like, 'Should I just do my music around that?' But I cannot just go with what's hot. I still gotta go with what I want to do."

That seems to be a contrasting approach to Invasion Of Privacy. The rapper revealed that she aimed to make a project that would please everyone which she succeeded in doing.

"I was going with what I want people to hear, and what I like, so that's what I'm doing now," Cardi continued. "I'm just having fun in the studio, because if you think, "My first album was like this, I gotta have the same recipe," it's just not gonna work."