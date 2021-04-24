Cardi B explained in an interview last month that she had aspirations to build a billion-dollar brand like fellow A-lister Rihanna. She's been making pretty major strides to achieve this too, effectively becoming a full-fledged rap mogul with her newest ventures. The Bronx-bred rapper released her own line of dolls earlier in the year, launched her Facebook Watch Cardi Tries... series, and is set to star in her first major film role later this year.

Following the overwhelming success of her Club C sneaker in collaboration with Reebok, the sportswear giant announced earlier in the month that they were moving forward with launching an apparel line with the "Up" rapper. The Summertime Fine Collection is the Grammy winner's first-ever apparel collection officially launched Friday (April 23), offering a vast collection of items all priced under $70.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Designed to "snatch waists and attention," fans have been eager for the collection to arrive since she announced it on her respective social media pages on April 12th. The nostalgic body-hugging outfits featured in the collection include a range of clothing inspired by the '90s fashion and Cardi's memories on the Coney Island boardwalk.

The official description of the collection listed on Reebok's official site notes, "The collection gives a nod to Cardi’s old stomping grounds, specifically 90s-era carnivals and amusement parks. From neon sweets to glitzy lights, the colours and materials reflect the transition from day to night. Every single hue and piece of fabric was hand-selected by Cardi."

Her first sneakers' collection with the company hit stands in October of last month, selling out of its first drop. Cardi also released a brand new Club C sneaker to coincide with the drop. Check out the BTS of the photoshoot and scroll through above for a peek at the collection.

