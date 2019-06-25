The ongoing lawsuit with Cardi B and her former manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael has been a long & drawn out process. It all started last April when Shaft sued the "Bodak Yellow" rapper for $10 million claiming that she breached her contract a few years back when ditching him for another manager. Cardi then countersued him for $15 million claiming he actually screwed her over after she trusted him with her business affairs, but apparently that $15 million isn’t enough. The Blast is now reporting that Cardi is suing Shaft for twice that amount, $30 million.

The singer was originally only seeking $15 million in damages but now wants $10 million in compensatory damages and another $20 million in punitive damages. Cardi claims that Shaft made her believe her interests were being protected but she says they were not. She accuses him of taking a bigger cut of her income than what was allowed.

She is again asking for his lawsuit against her to be dismissed and her counter-suit to continue on. Whether that’l happen remains to be known, but we’ll keep you posted moving forward.

[Via]