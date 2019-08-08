Doja Cat is one of the most eccentric young faces in the music industry. She blew up with her viral song "Mooo!" and she's managed to keep a large fanbase as a result. Her supporters ride hard for her and she loves to play around with them from time to time. During a recent live stream on Instagram, Doja was listening to Cardi B's latest single "Press" when she decided to sing along. Only, her imitation didn't exactly paint Bardi in the most flattering light. When the rap superstar came across the video, which was reposted by DJ Akademiks, she wasn't all too impressed, noting that Doja Cat is trying to get some clout off of her.

While Doja Cat may have just been messing around with her fans, Cardi B didn't laugh at the joke. Doja stated at the end of her video that she would likely get "canceled" as a result of her imitation and it looks like Cardi is trying to facilitate that. "Do anything for clout ...Moo," commented the rapper within minutes of the post going live. The comment has since been deleted.

It doesn't look like we'll be getting a collaboration between these two anytime soon. Are you on team Doja Cat or team Cardi B?