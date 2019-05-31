Cardi B might not need any more press but she's absolutely getting it today. After the release of her brand new single, the Bronx rapper appeared for her first day in a misdemeanour assault trial. The charges stem from a night when she allegedly ordered for two strippers to get beat down after Cardi thought that Jade, one of the girls had slept with her husband. The artist previously had a chance to take a plea deal but she shot that down so that she can go to trial and it all begun today.



Cardi B arrived at court in a pink outfit and unlike her wardrobe choice, the news she received while inside might not end up being too bright. According to TMZ, prosecutors may be looking to upgrade her charges from misdemeanours because her case is now being heard by a grand jury. With a grand jury following the trial, the charges that Cardi B was already facing for reckless endangerment and assault could be changed to something more serious. The decision to consult a grand jury was reportedly made after "further investigation," which leaves the situation looking pretty unclear.

Of course, Cardi is only looking at stiffer charges in the worst case scenario. Since the strip club beatdown, Jade has started dating Tekashi 6ix9ine and Baddie Gi, the other woman involved, has seen her online following grow steadily.



