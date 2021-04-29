The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are roughly one month away, and today, the last round of finalists is being announced via Billboard Music Awards -- The List Live. Previous finalists for awards like the Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Latin Male Artist have already been announced, revealing that DaBaby, Drake, Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke, and The Weeknd will all be competing in the former category.

Another category of finalists that has been already announced is the small group of artists nominated for the Top Rap Female Artist award, which includes beloved femcees such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie.

According to AllHipHop, the winner in the tight race between Cardi, Meg, and Saweetie will be determined by fan interactions such as album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement. Furthermore, Billboard will reportedly crown the victor after analyzing chart information from March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021, making it a strictly number-based competition rather than a match-up based on the quality of their music.

Fans of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie will be able to see who will take home the title of Top Rap Female Artist when the 2021 Billboard Music Awards air live from Los Angeles on May 23 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

What other female rappers do you think should also deserve to have been named a finalist for the highest female rap award at the Billboard Music Awards?

