It's becoming more and more clear that Cardi B was not kidding around when she said earlier this year she planned on building a billion-dollar brand the same way Rihanna has through her beauty and fashion ventures. She kicked off the plans with a recent Reebok collaboration on her Club C sneakers, following up with an apparel line launched Friday (April 23).

The Bronx-bred rapper doesn't seem to be slowing down, either. According to obtained trademark documents, the "Up" rapper's next venture may be within the beauty industry.



According to legal documents filed by Cardi's Washpoppin Inc. company recently, she's looking to secure the legal rights to the phrase "Bardi Beauty." It's likely Cardi will eventually launch different glam products down the line using this branding. The documents reveal she's apparently aiming to unleash a slew of glamorous products like cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, nail enamel, and anything else within the realm of beauty.

The legal docs list Cardi as the CEO of Washpoppin Inc. using her real name, Belcalis Almanzar. If Bardi Beauty stands as just one endeavor under the company, Cardi may very well be on her way to building her own massive empire.

Cardi has been following in Rihanna's footsteps very closely. The Fenty CEO began to earn her mogul status by linking up with streetwear company Puma as their creative director, releasing memorable shoes like the Fenty x Puma slides and the Fenty x Puma creepers. She eventually went on to launch her own fashion house, Fenty Beauty, and the Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

The success of Rih's beauty line lied in its never-before-seen shade range, single-handedly changing the beauty industry as it was once known. As for Cardi, if all goes as planned, Bardi Beauty could be the next popping beauty brand at a Sephora near you.



