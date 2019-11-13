After noticing a post that's been circulating on social media, Cardi B decided to share it to her own page, denouncing all of the feuds she's had up until this point in her life. If you're somehow on bad terms with the artist, she has a surefire plan to get you back in her good books, and it all starts with a simple apology.

Posting a text-based photo to her Instagram account, the multi-platinum rapper let everybody know that she's interested in getting back all the folks she's lost over the years. "I don't want to end this year on bad terms with anyone," she wrote. "Apologize to me."



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The global superstar joked that, in order to mend ties with her, she needs to hear that you regret what you've done. While she doesn't call out anyone by name, we have to assume that this includes all of her musical enemies. Possibly even Nicki Minaj.

Several of her and Nicki's fans have dropped knowledge in the comments, noting that maybe it's time for them to hash things out. After all, the last year has been filled with sharp subliminal messages that continued even last week. Do you think it's even possible for Cardi and Nicki to reunite and maybe even become friends? Or are we asking for too much?