You're probably sick of all the end of year and end of decade stats by now. Data has been amalgamated by pretty much every streaming service and publication to determine which artists have been ruling the music industry. While the results are often predictable, HipHopNumbers just shared a chart that highlights a pretty interesting fact.

HipHopNumbers - a Twitter and Instagram account focused on stats - ranked the decade's most commercially successful hip hop acts based on RIAA certifications. The rappers were divided into three tiers, with Drake so far ahead of the others that his own category of "God" is reserved for him at the top. There is an 138 million difference in Drake's sales and those of the second biggest artist, Nicki Minaj.

This ranking brings light to the fact that Cardi B has managed to rise to the second tier despite her comparatively short career. Cardi stumbled upon the chart on Instagram and reposted it to pat herself on the back for this remarkable achievement. She wrote: "Almost 3 years in the game ! Sooo proud of myself .Im anxious and excited for 2020.Thank you everyone who supports my music .Momma Bardi loves you ....now back to bed I go."

HipHopByNumbers shaded DJ Akademiks in their post for making a similarly tier-divided list, but based on no objective criterion liked RIAA certifications. You could check out Akademik's rankings below.