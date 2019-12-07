It's good that Nigerian currency, the naira, converts well to the US dollar. One dollar equals roughly 360 naira, which means Cardi B was drowning the strippers in money during her trip to Africa. Cardi is currently in the motherland on a short tour. She's performing at the Livespot X Festival Saturday in Lagos, and then in neighboring country Ghana on Sunday. Cardi did comment on her Instagram that she wanted to experience the real Nigeria, and not just the hotel. It looks like she did just that. TMZ obtained some footage of the New York rapper visiting a strip club in Lagos, and she certainly turned up with the ladies there.

In the footage, Cardi can be seen standing on stage and throwing a hurricane down on the ladies. You can hear the DJ spinning her music at the same time as the madness takes place. That wasn't it for Cardi though, she is also caught on video twerking at pressing her face against some nice booty while the strippers get it in. One lucky dancer looks like she made a few bands while giving Cardi a one on one. Money is flying everywhere, and it's safe to say that the dancers that night walked away with quite a bit of cash.