Despite a little shake-up last winter, Cardi B and Offset appear to have found their perfect matches in each other. Both superstar rappers are extremely open with their fans, getting raunchy in public and proving to everybody that they've got tons of sexual chemistry. Earlier this month, Bardi took to her social media channels to announce her plans for the next few months. She hopes to finish her next album, rehearse for her tour, and have another baby with her man. She's getting a head start on that final wish of hers, taking to Instagram to turn Offset on and reminding him of what she's got in the bedroom.



The Migos rapper posted an image of himself in the studio, drinking out of a double cup with no shirt on. The picture signals the possibility of new music on the way but for Cardi, she was more interested in telling her husband about what she intended on doing when he got home.

"Let me give you some Elite spits," wrote the multi-platinum recording artist in his comments. She added a tongue emoji for good measure. These two are seemingly perfect for each other. They're both brash and neither of them minds the public displays of affection. Check out their latest exchange below.