Cardi B has been making all the right moves to cement her as one of hip-hop's most profitable moguls. Explaining in an interview that her goal is to cultivate a billion-dollar brand like Rihanna, the Bronx-native has already released her own line of dolls, launched her own Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries, and is set to star in her first feature-length film.

Most notably, the "Up" rapper launched her own shoe line in collaboration with Reebok dubbed the Cardi B Club C's. Following the success of the sold-out releases, the footwear and clothing company announced on Monday (April 12) the rollout of Cardi's forthcoming Summertime Fine Collection.

Slated to be released on April 23, the collection is Cardi's first-ever apparel line and will be complemented with matching colorways of Cardi's Club C shoe. Aimed to “empower women to remain true to themselves," the 28-year-old Grammy winner is said to have personally tried on each piece in the collection before approving them, according to a press release.

“I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,” Cardi said. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve-hugging silhouettes make everybody look amazing.”

Each item in the apparel line will be available in inclusive size ranges from 2XS to 4X. Crafted with the women's bodies in mind, the collection is noticeably inspired by 90s aesthetics and vintage Reebok looks reminiscent of Cardi's personal summer memories.

The Summertime Fine Collection along with the matching colorways of the Cardi B Club C kicks will be available to shop starting at 10 am on April 23rd on the Reebok site. Let us know if you plan on picking up any pieces from the collection down in the comments.

