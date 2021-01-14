Cardi B has been consistently defying all the odds that have ever been stacked against her. After her physical altercation with Nicki Minaj at Harper's Bazaar Icons party, many thought the rapper would never be able to be taken seriously in the industry again. Another #1 hit single and countless endorsements later, the "WAP" rapper has become a hip hop titan since then. Earning yet another distinction, Cardi has just scored the lead role in an upcoming Paramount comedy film Assisted Living.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Bronx rapper is set to play the role of Amber, a petty thief who runs into some trouble after a robbery goes wrong. While attempting to hide from cops and her old gang, she ends up disguising herself as an elderly woman and hiding out in a place no one would look for her: her estranged grandmother's nursing home.

Described as a "raucous comedy" with "tremendous heart," Assisted Living is said to be similar to other classic films like Tootsie, Sister Act, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Paramount secured the rights to the film after an extremely competitive bidding war in 2019 between other film studios. The film is based on an original script by Kay Oyegun, who also writes for the NBC drama This Is Us. Temple Hill and Stephen Love will produce the film.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's last on-screen role was her film debut opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer in "Hustlers," where she starred as one of the strippers who turned the tables on their wealthy clientele. She also scored another role in the upcoming ninth installation of Universal's Fast & Furious franchise F9.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images



Congrats to Cardi on scoring the major role!

