Looking to expand her wedding game, Cardi B offered up her services to Kal Penn. We recently reported on Cardi officiating a lesbian wedding with the help of Raven-Symoné on the Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries, and now she is hoping that the Harold & Kumar icon will hire her for his upcoming nuptials.

Penn has been a relatively quiet public figure as he moved from Hollywood to the White House to work with former President Barack Obama's administration. It surprised many when Penn recently revealed he has been in a romantic relationship for 11 years and was engaged. The news went viral because the actor shared that his fiancé is a man named Josh.



Elsa / Staff / Getty Images

This week, a simple tweet from Penn sparked an exchange with Cardi B.

"Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands," Penn joked. The rapper replied, "First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know." The actor said that he wanted to be respectful and not disturb her personal space.

"But holy sh*t let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!" he added. It looks like this is going to be one interesting event. Check out the Twitter moment below.