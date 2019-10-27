Cardi B slays all of her outfits, so it's no surprise that she brought that same dedication to her Halloween costume too. On Saturday night, she popped up at Power 105.1's Powerhouse event in New York City in a sexy nurse uniform. The Bronx rapper attended the event to watch Migos' set, but she decided to surprise the audience by coming out and performing "Clout" along with her husband, Offset.

However, she didn't just buy any readymade costume pack at Party City and call it a day. Aside from the figure-hugging minidress, she came prepared with red accessories to ensure everything was colour-coordinated. She rocked a long red wig, red thigh-high boots and a red stethoscope. Power 105.1's IG account posted photos of Cardi backstage holding her daughter, Kulture, all bundled up in a furry coat. The fact that Cardi seamlessly alternates between handling maternal duties, rocking a crowd and slaying Halloween is nothing short of spectacular.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Now that Halloween season's kicking off, we get to see which celebs go all out with their costumes. While more people are likely to dress up next weekend, B. Simone already may have won Halloween this year by dressing up as an aspiring DaBaby bride.