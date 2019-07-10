There's been a ton of chatter surrounding Hustlers, the upcoming stripper film with a star-studded cast. With Jennifer Lopez taking the lead role, there was already a ton of excitement but when they revealed Lizzo and Cardi B, the anticipation reached a new height. The film is set to be released later this year and photos of the cast on set have leaked online. But now, they're getting ready to release the trailer so they've given fans a sneak peek of what to expect.

Hustlers just gave fans a first look at the cast in their roles for the movie. Along with J. Lo, Cardi, and Lizzo, they've also cast Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart. J.Lo is seen making her way into the club in a fur coat before she's on the stage, basking in cash. The first look on their Instagram show the characters' persona both in the strip club and outside of it as well.

The film is was written and directed by Lorene Scafaria who's known for her work on Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist. The film is set to surround the lives of strippers in New York City in the middle of the financial crisis who rely on their wealthy Wall Street clientele for their income.

“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture,” Scafaria told Variety. “Men have been told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world.”

