In recent years, Cardi B has established herself as a political voice within hip-hop. While she may not have envisioned herself as a leader in this realm at the beginning of her career, the rapper has proven herself to be active with her political views, voicing them and encouraging her massive fanbase to vote and create change.

In her latest attempt to reach out to the youth and promote the importance of this upcoming election, the current holder of the #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 linked up with Joe Biden for ELLE Magazine, speaking about an array of issues, including transparency regarding the coronavirus, reparations for Black people in America, the murder of George Floyd, and more.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

During the interview, Cardi speaks about how passionate she is to kick Trump out of the White House, noting that that is what is most important about this election. She also states that, through conversations with her fans, she believes that free Medicare and free college applications and education are the most important things to consider for Biden should he become the next President of the United States.

Biden claims that, during his presidency, he will provide "free college education" for families that make under $125,000. He also touches on what he can do for Black Americans to protect them and work toward what he calls "equity," equal treatment of all humans.

While the video appears to be heavily-edited, as least as far as Biden is concerned, it's a pretty important watch. Check it out.

[via]