Lizzo found herself combatting criticism on the Internet this week after a few fans called her out for using ableist language in her new song, "GRRRLS." In the original song, she raps, "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/ Do you see this shit? I'mma spazz" Immediately, fans came for Lizzo and she released a new version of the song without the slur.



There have been plenty of reactions to Lizzo's decision. Some have supported her for taking accountability while others felt like she didn't have to apologize. Somehow, Cardi B got dragged into all of this last night but the Bronx-born rapper had no problems firing back. "Cardi is slim and light-skinned She will often "get away" with more than other women, especially those who look like Lizzo, will. That's the world we live in. People may get mad but I don't care lol Colorism and fatphobia shape SO MANY reactions and extensions of 'grace,'" a user wrote on Twitter.

Mind you, Cardi really has nothing to do with Lizzo's song, nor is she immune from public criticism, as we've seen time and time again. Cardi reminded the user that she's frequently facing backlash on a weekly basis, even if she hasn't done anything.

"Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for," she tweeted. "People have called me out for plenty of shit .Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK DICK & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD."

