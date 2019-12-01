Cardi B might be multi-talented when it comes to her musical & acting skills, but it appears indoor skydiving isn't her thing. On Saturday, the Bronx sensation shared a clip on her Instagram of a recent attempt at indoor skydiving, and let’s just say it didn’t go too well.

Cardi shared the clip of her attempting to fly at the popular iFLY facility. Rather than risk your life and jump out of an airplane, iFLY provides a similar flying sensation but only few feet off the ground. You enter a vertical wind tower that makes you float above the ground. However that’s what it’s supposed to do, but in Cardi’s case she quickly needed to get to ground.

“I’m not about this life,” she captioned the video, which showed her floating in the air before quickly pointing to her guide to get her to the ground (see hilarious clip below).

Indoor skydiving isn’t the only thing Cardi B has been trying out lately. The 27-year-old Bronx rapper recently revealed that she was spending Thanksgiving with her husband Offset’s family and would consider making mac and cheese, even though she’s never attempted to cook the holiday staple before. “I think I could do a really good mac and cheese,” she said. Cardi B later admitted that Offset’s family wouldn’t trust her to make her mac and cheese.