At the beginning of this week, Cardi B told the world that she would be making a big announcement. Several hours passed and the news was out in the world: she would be returning with a brand new single titled "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

As we all wait for the song's arrival tonight, it looks like Cardi B has even more in her plans. Teasing another big announcement, the Bronx-bred rapper took to Instagram to get everyone riled up.

"I’m makin a announcement early tomorrow," wrote the outspoken recording artist before explaining why she wasn't coming through right then and there. "I have a really bad headache now so imma be off this."

As always, people are excited to see what Cardi has in store. Considering her last announcement was her return single, some are thinking that it is finally time for her sophomore album to be announced.

Earlier in the year, she began teasing it, giving it the possible title Tiger Woods. While that may have been scrapped, the project has been teased for over a year, since her debut Invasion of Privacy was released.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Keep an eye on Cardi B this morning because she's about to hit us with something big. What do you think is on the way?