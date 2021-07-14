Cardi B seemingly isn't a big fan of stan culture in the gay community, calling out "white twinks" with a rant on Twitter this afternoon.

The rapper has been teasing a huge announcement this week, preparing her fans for the big news by hyping them up on social media. As the world waits to hear what Cardi has planned for us, the superstar recording artist took some time to insult "white twinks" on Twitter.

"White twinks on this app are weird," she wrote. "You don’t dictate people’s action. I’m humble but now ya finna make a bitch brag ….Don’t ever write why Cardi ? Bitch ya favs ain’t selling like BARDI !"



In case you're not in the know, the term "twink" is generally used in the LGBTQ+ community to describe a young, gay man with boyish looks.

"Now let’s be nice shall we ? Let’s experience greatness and gagging sessions in peace," she continued, using more gay slang. "I said what I said and I’m not taking it back!!! Ya love to hide behind black female artist pictures on your avi and be the ones saying the most disrespectful shit about women & dictating their moves and start wars between female artist fans ALWAYS!"

Cardi B has earned some backlash for her comments, with some people saying her statement is homophobic. Considering the fact that the LGBTQ+ community is pretty behind Cardi, it's upsetting to see her say these things about her fans online.

