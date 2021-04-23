As civil rest continues in the United States with police shooting citizens, protests occurring nationwide, and investigations into the massive insurrection at the Capitol back in January, conservative politicians are still angered about Cardi B. The rapper has often engaged in a war of words with the right-wingers who have attacked her for her explicit content and imagery, but the rapper believes there are more important, pressing issues at hand.

After a reporter tweeted that he was looking to speak with people who had contacted their local representatives to complain about Cardi, she responded, "Smh! THERES PEOPLE DYING !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Soon, a clip of Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman speaking about Cardi during an official meeting surfaced where he said people contacted his offices about the rapper's "decency." Cardi retweeted the post and added, "This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about."

"Mind you Nikkas can’t give a word about Jacob Blake or give him proper Justice but this part of the reason why !!!!!" she added. "They giving seats to F*CKIN IDIOTS!!This is why people gotta vote ,elect better people cause you got these dum asses representing states." We wonder if Candace Owens is somewhere exercising her Twitter Fingers. Check out Cardi's posts below.