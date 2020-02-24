Some people have some pretty vivid sexual fantasies and, while Cardi B can count herself among that crowd, she finds some fetishes to be increasingly creepy. On Twitter this weekend, the superstar rapper revealed to the world which pornographic videos are her favourites before asking why some categories, like incest and teen-based clips, always pop up in her recommended videos.

"I was scrolling down a porn site then I seen a snippet of Frozen (Elsa). Why the fuck they put that? Shit made me cringe," wrote the Bronx-raised artist. Apparently, some people are into animated Disney characters... "Turn me all they way Off now I’m here with you motherfuckers... Weirdo shit. Shit shouldn’t be allowed."



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

She went on to explain the types of adult entertainment she actually enjoys, stating that she doesn't watch porn all too often. "And why do porn tittles [sic] be so weird like 'teen fuckin' step mom fuckin step kid ' LIKEEE WTFFF!!! That shit is fuckin nasty and weird. Fantasy on teenagers? And fuckin your step kids?.......I think the fuck NOT.....Fantasy is more like a foursome or fuckin on top of a car or something."

Revealing that "scissoring" is her favourite type of porn, Bardi told fans that she doesn't even have a go-to site. She just types in "porn" on Google and sees what kind of stuff pops up. There you have it for your daily dose of riveting Cardi B news!