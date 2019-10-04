Instagram Live got an earful after Cardi B aired out her grievances, once again, with the media. The "Press" rapper unleashed her anger on IG to an audience of 54K viewers, calling out Access Hollywood who used her daughter as a storyline. "Don't play when it comes to my kid," she yelled. "Don't use my kid for clickbait. Don't f*cking cut half of the sh*t that I said about why I gotta spend time with my child."

She deviated from that topic for just a moment to call out Joe Budden and his crew for speaking about her career on the Joe Budden Podcast. Mal suggested that Cardi isn't a real artist and just happened to have "caught a lick." He added, "I'm not mad at it. She's doing a great job but it's only so long that the fans are gonna keep going back for the same sh*t. We're starting to see a pattern here with females and rap."

"[They] was talkin' 'bout, 'Oh, Cardi's doing other things. She's not busy worrying about hip hop because she's doing other money moves," Cardi said. "Yes, n*gga, I'm doing other money moves, and guess what else I'm doing, n*gga? I gotta spend time with my child! So I'm sorry that I'm not doing what y'all n*ggas expect me to do, 'cause I gotta do other sh*t and spend time with my kid!"

Cardi continued to blast Access Hollywood after they allegedly took a soundbite and made it seem as if she wasn't a good mother. "The f*ck?! Then y'all n*ggas gonna use what I said, chop it the f*ck up, chop it up, and try to make me look like I'm some wack ass mom. Get the f*ck out of here!" Check it out below.