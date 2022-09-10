Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.

Cardi took to Twitter to praise the "Confessions" singer, sharing with her 23.7 million Twitter followers, "I’m so glad @Ushers is getting the love he deserves." The "Get Up 10" rapper added, Y’all were trying him for a couple years but I’m glad he overcame that because he is a LEGEND." Usher caught wind of the sweet tweet and responded simply with a "heart" emoji.

Cardi B isn't the only star showing love to the ATL singer these days. In a recent interview with VladTV, YK Osiris crowned Usher as his King of R&B, sharing "I like Usher. It’s just certain things like R. Kelly is fire, but there’s just certain things that turns me off a little bit. Like you can be great all you want to, it just certain things you gotta uphold. It’s cool; I just love Usher. Usher is that n***a. R. Kelly, I don’t know, did a lot of things that just doesn’t make sense." Tiffany Haddish also showed love to the "OMG" singer as she joined him on stage last month for a steamy performance at his Las Vegas Residency. "Usher killing it in Las Vegas!!!!" she wrote.

