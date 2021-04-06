With only one album to her name, Cardi B has managed to elevate herself into one of hip-hop's most commercially viable superstars; in fact, lead Invasion Of Privacy single "Bodak Yellow" was recently certified diamond, with "I Like It" not exactly far behind. Given how much replay value Cardi's debut continues to have, many have been patiently waiting for news on her anticipated sophomore project. Today, XXL has shared an extensive cover story with Cardi, shedding a light on her upcoming body of work.

"I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created," she reflects, speaking on how the COVID-19 pandemic upheaved her release plans. "Because last year, I was like, I gotta put out my album this year. But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour...I want to meet up with people. I want to have a conversation. It’s a better vibe. I love album release parties. I would love an album release party in New York. I could have one in Atlanta, but I want one also at home. And I want to see people."

She also acknowledges that releasing singles suggests that the album is imminent, a message she isn't always ready to send -- especially when she has yet to commit to an official release date. Still, it does stand to reason that both "WAP" and "UP" will end up appearing on the forthcoming project, whenever it does drop.

When asked about the sound of her new musical direction, Cardi suggests that she feels caught between worlds at times. "I’m not even gonna lie, it’s a little bit challenging because it’s like, I’m young and I like trap," she admits. "When I started rapping, if you listen to my mixtape, I like drill. My thing was always like, drill. I like drill Chicago music a lot. So that was my thing. I’m more of a trap, new era-type of rapper."

Check out the full interview with Cardi B over at XXL right here. Exactly one year removed from the three-year anniversary of Invasion Of Privacy, are you excited to see new music from Cardi B?

