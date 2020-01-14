Beyoncé's new IVY PARK collaboration is set to release this Saturday (January 18), but Cardi B was lucky enough to get the items early. Cardi shared a video of her coming home to discover a large orange box waiting for her. The ribbon wrapped around the box that had "IVY PARK" written along it gave away the container's contents, but that clearly didn't make Cardi any less excited. "Bitch, Beyoncé dead done gave me a closet," she screeched while filming the unboxing. The transportable closet was opened to reveal that Cardi dead done got every piece from Bey's collection, including all the colorways of the IVY PARK Ultra Boosts.

Beyoncé announced IVY PARK's new partnership with Adidas in December. This news was revealed through the Lemonade artist's cover story for Elle. The profile in that issue focused on the return of her athleisure company that she became the sole owner of in 2018. It was heavily reported when Beyoncé bought out the company to nudge out a British billionaire partner, who faced accusations of sexual harassment. IVY PARK will feature gender-neutral styles going forward, a decision which resulted from Bey seeing so many men rocking her previous collections.

Remember that the IVY PARK collection drops on Saturday so you can get to it before it sells out! You know the BeyHive will be prepared to attack.