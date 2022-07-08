Cardi B has ascended into one of the biggest artists in the world, even if it has been four years since her last album. Cardi is one of those artists who has built herself a massive audience, and no matter she performs, you can be sure that thousands of people are going to come out and support her.

It helps that the artist just dropped a brand new track called "Hot Sh*t" which just so happens to feature massive names like Kanye West and Lil Durk. This song is gearing up to be a summer favorite, and with festival season upon us, Cardi is being given plenty of opportunities to perform the new track for her adoring fans.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Most recently, Cardi was in Norway where she got to test her new song out in front of tens of thousands of fans at a massive festival. As you can see down below, Cardi had the crowd going nuts, and the energy was so good that Cardi couldn't help but acknowledge it on her Instagram page.

"IT FEELS GOOD TO BE BACK !!! Thank you Norway," Cardi wrote. "UNITED KINGDOM, see you tomorrow.





With Cardi hitting up festivals like this, perhaps some more new music is on the horizon. Given how long it's been since Invasion of Privacy, one can only hope.