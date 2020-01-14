Cardi B has never shied away from speaking her mind, whether it's politics or writing her own music. That's the beauty of Cardi B -- she speaks her mind even if it may come with repercussions. Cardi's been pretty transparent about her life, working as a stripper to coming up in the music industry but her aspirations to get into politics rubbed a few the wrong way. However, it seems like she has some major support from a certain democratic nominee.

Speaking to TMZ, Bernie Sanders expressed his thoughts on Cardi entering politics. Sanders has previously received support from Cardi in the past but he's also tapped her some campaign work in recent times. He explained that Cardi's experienced the struggle from first-hand experience growing up in the Bronx. "Cardi B is deeply concerned about what's happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics," he said.

This whole thing started in the last few days when Cardi hit Twitter to speak on her political aspirations. "I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment," she wrote. This isn't anything new as Cardi's previously expressed her interest in politics. Given the fact that Trump found his way into the Oval Office, it wouldn't be shocking if Cardi used her celebrity power as leverage to get into Congress.