It looks like Cardi B had herself a little verbal altercation this week with a reporter from the popular Spanish channel, Univision. On Thursday, Univision shared a clip on their Youtube showing their on-site reporter, Gelena Solano, approaching Cardi on the streets of NYC while she was with her family and Cardi wasn’t having it. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper can be seen denying the reporter the interview because she wasn’t “ready” or done up with her appearance, but that’s not what set Cardi off. After Cardi walked ahead of the film crew, the reporter started talking to Cardi’s father, and that’s when things quickly escalated, yelling at the film crew to not put her father on TV.

Cardi later addressed the incident in an Instagram update saying that she loves the Univision show but found Solano's approach to be unprofessional.

"Today, this woman, right, I'm literally taking my daughter out the car and as soon as I turn around, this woman put a camera in my face and she's got a mic in my mouth," she said. "I'm not going to call her a bitch but I really want to call her a bitch," Cardi said in the Instagram clip. "She got in my dad's way . . . That's when I came out and I started bucking at her because I just told you I don't want my fucking parents on camera. Why the fuck, why the fuck are you not listening?”

Check out the updated IG clip (below) and let us know your thoughts on the matter.