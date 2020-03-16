Cardi B and best friend Star Brim have been through thick and thin together, so it comes as no surprise that the rap queen would make sure her millions of followers on Instagram knew just how much love she had for the bestie.



Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

"Happy Birthday Ms.Thang," Cardi wrote to start off her tribute post to Star, continuing her note by adding, "People have misconceptions of you but you have such a big heart and you are so ambitious. I have seen your growth and I have seen you change. Im proud of you like you proud of me." The two have gone through a lot together, whether it's teaming up against common enemies like Rah Ali or just being there for each other during the good times of baby showers or, you know, making sure the BFF has a much-welcomed prison release. Either way you put it, a loyal ride or die is always necessary, and we're glad that Cardi B and Star Brim have that within one another. We can only hope all of you out there have someone you can rely on in the same aspect.

Peep Cardi B's birthday shoutout to Star Brim below: