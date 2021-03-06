Cardi B has never been one to shy away from addressing her noisiest critics. While usually one to stand tall in her opinions, the criticism she faced on Twitter yesterday after announcing the release of a collectible doll in her likeness on Friday (March 5) seemed to be too hot for the "Up" rapper and she subsequently deactivated. Some criticized the doll's clothing for resembling stripper attire, while some were unclear why she was releasing a line of children's toys if she has stated in the past that she doesn't want to be a role model. She took to Instagram this week to clarify why she got into the doll business in the first place.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Hey guys, so when this doll deal got presented to me the reason I went through with it is because I'm a girls mom and y'all know how crazy I go with my nieces on Christmas and everything, right," she began in the video.

She continued, getting into the details as to why she styled the doll the way she did. "And I just be like wow, nowadays, these dolls are not like Barbies they are way more expensive, they come with way more fashion, they come with way more [diversity], they come so chic and I constantly gotta spend money on these dolls because like, my daughter constantly wants me to buy these dolls she actually has a preference for them so it's like you know what, why am I not gonna get into the doll business," she continued.

She went on, "Cus one thing that people are never gonna stop having are daughters and they're never gonna stop buying dolls. And every other week there's a new doll coming out and the girls sell, so I'm gonna sell my own sh*t.

She finished, "Sh*t, what the f*ck. Y'all know about my money game."

Cardi has also faced heat for the doll's unrealistic body proportions and has remained off Twitter since the sold-out collection debuted.

What do you think of Cardi's explanation for getting into the doll business? Sound off in the comments.