Cardi B has given offset two beautiful children, so it's only natural for him to spoil her on Mother's Day. This year, the father of five surprised his wife with a stunning Audemars Piguet watch, rumoured to have cost him upwards of $300K.

TMZ caught the "WAP" hitmaker leaving Carbone in New York City on Sunday night with her daughter, Kulture, and her husband. The family was dressed to the nines in neon Balenciaga, and the 29-year-old didn't hesitate to stop for a moment to flex her flashy new present.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The publication's photographer first asked Cardi about her recent comments on social media about being tired of fame. "How do you feel tonight? Because we don't want you to go away, we love Cardi!" they asked. "Tonight, I feel good!" she confirmed, speaking in her usually chipper tone of voice.

Next, she was quizzed about her thoughts on the potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade, although she said that she would need to have "a long discussion" about all of her feelings on that one.

Finally, the mother of two was asked if she has any advice for Rihanna, who's expecting the arrival of her first baby with A$AP Rocky in the very near future.

@iamcardib/Instagram Story

"It comes so naturally," Cardi assured the 34-year-old. "[Motherhood] really comes naturally. Like, so many people give you advice, but like, once it's there, that mother instinct comes out."

If you think that Offset's latest gift is impressive, take a moment to recall Valentine's Day, when he presented his wife with six Chanel purses and a $375K Audemars Piguet – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]