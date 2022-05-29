Cardi B is one hot mama! On Saturday, May 28th, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker shared a series of outfit pics that were taken on a private jet, flexing not only her fancy flight to her Memorial Day vacation with husband Offset, but also her matching Miu Miu look.

"Body in Miu Miu, kitty on meow meow," the 29-year-old captioned her photo dump, which kicks off with her casually leaning back while seated in her two-piece colourful crocheted set, paired with a sky-high set of white platform peep-toe heels and a bright orange bag.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For more accessories, Cardi slid a large green bangle on her wrist, also nabbing a set of earrings in the same colour, and finally, large white sunglasses to protect her eyes from all those camera flashes, and the sun upon arrival to her final destination.

Other uploads in the IG carousel see the mother of two striking different poses, some of which really show off her famous curves and bold thigh tattoo. "Slayage per usual," one friend wrote in the comment section. The Clermont Twins, Tamar Braxton, and Summer Walker also dropped by to show Bardi some love.

As DailyMail reports, once she made it off her jet, the Invasion of Privacy artist hopped on social media once again, this time to show off the beautiful villa she and her family rented, flexing the floor-to-ceiling windows and the luxurious infinity pool.

@iamcardib/Instagram Story

More footage uploaded later revealed that Cardi and Offset got a front-row seat to the unexpected sinking of a yacht, although luckily, no one was on board at the time of the incident – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]