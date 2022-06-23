Cardi B has been quiet on the music front as of late, and at this point, some fans are curious as to whether or not her follow-up to Invasion of Privacy is ever going to be released. The artist is very selective when it comes to releasing new music, and it is probably going to be a while before we get anything from Cardi.

In the meantime, Cardi has been a part of various marketing campaigns, and she seems more than happy doing her thing and raising her kids with Offset. After all, Cardi has seen a ton of success, and sometimes, it's good to just sit back and relax while the music landscape continues to get more and more hectic.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Recently, Cardi and her security were out and about in what appeared to be a grocery store. A fan was filming her as she walked out of the place, and eventually, he told her to have a good day. Instead of leaving it at that, the fan asked Cardi if he could have her number which then led to him being told off by her security guard. As you can hear below, the security guard said those kinds of words could end up getting him knocked out.





Even Cardi seemed taken aback by the interaction as she said "boy" in an exasperated tone on the way out. Needless to say, this fan should know better going forward.

As for her security, that man needs a raise immediately.