After appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live just 3 days ago to perform together on stage, Cardi B and hubby Offset shared some adorable snaps of Cardi showing off her brand new "Offset" tattoo. In a post which has since been deleted - by reposted by Offset - Cardi shared a screenshot of a Facetime call between the two, where she hilariously positioned herself to show off the tattoo of her boo's name on the back of her thigh, captioned "CANT WAIT TO GET HOME 👅👅👅." Cardi's known for all her tats, especially her signature peacock one which takes up the majority of her thigh, so this delicate tat honoring Offset is quite an adorable statement.

Offset previously got Cardi's own name tatted on his neck, under a pic of Buttercup from "The Powerpuff Girls." It made its debut early last year, and Mama Bardi herself sure seemed to like it, showing it off in a video she posted. It's cute that the two seem to be very loved up lately, despite dealing with the whole cheating scandal of earlier this year. It's also good to see Cardi in good graces amidst the resurfacing of her rape allegations, and having to defend herself.