Cardi B pulled in yet another accomplishment when the "Money" rapper covered Vogue for the December issue alongside her one-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi was posed in a gorgeous red polka-dot gown with Kulture seated on her lap with a big smile on her face. While the cover turned out perfectly, it was without some hardships as Cardi has recently expressed on Instagram.



In a clip shared to her feed, you can see Cardi and Kulture on set of the photoshoot and you can hear producers trying to get Kulture's attention. "This was the hardest shoot to do ever 😩. My baby dirty the dress, she was up early in the morning (which she hates), and she had a straight face all day 😩but .....WE MADE IT TO THE VOGUE COVER ! Thank you @voguemagazine," Cardi wrote.

The feature had Cardi open up about her honest thoughts when it comes to her new music, considering that "Press" didn't perform as well as she had hoped. "So it’s scary because it’s like, now you got to top your first album, and then it’s like, damn. I wonder if people are gonna relate to the new things, to the new life, to the new shit that I gotta talk about now. Music is changing," she said. "I feel like people just wanna hear twerk-twerk music, but it’s like, is that just a phase? I probably need a sexy song. I need a lot of turn-up songs. I need a slow song, a personal song. And those are harder for me—I always need help when it comes to talking about my feelings. It’s hard for me to be soft, period. So it’s a lot of thoughts, a lot of pressure. It’s really like a job.”