This is an anticipated season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction as Dave Letterman once again catches up with the industry's elite. The longstanding talk show host has been having intimate chats with stars for his Netflix series, and this season is shaping up to be a doozy as he adds guests like Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Will Smith, and Cardi B.

A clip of his interview with the Bronx rapper has been shared by the streaming platform and in it, Letterman compliments Cardi on her political and social activism. In 2019, Cardi sat down with Bernie Sanders to speak on issues that plague America's marginalized communities, and she followed that up in 2020 by having a chat with now-President Joe Biden.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Letterman was impressed by Cardi's ability to shift “the way people feel and think not only about themselves but about the problems of the world at large.” The rapper recognized that she doesn't necessarily put those issues into her music, but she still finds it important to use her massive platform to push political topics. "You might think that people are not looking, but they are," she said.

“I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx,” Cardi added. “A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.'"

Watch Cardi with Letterman below and revisit her chat with Biden, as well.