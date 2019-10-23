Cardi B is easily one of the best female rappers in the industry right now and she damn well knows it. Her come-up is respected and by no means was it easy for her to get established and it's for that reason that why she said it's been "kinda easier for a lot" of female artists after her to feel the shine.



"Like before me, there was no female rapper that was signed to a label - well, you know the ones that had already been established. Nobody was signing them. And now, everybody's just signing them if you could rap and you got a couple of followers because nobody want to miss the opportunity," she added while chopping it up with Tidal's Elliot Wilson.

By no surprise, Cardi's words have brought on a few reactions from Twitter users forcing the "Money" rapper to share a number of tweets basically standing up for herself and clarifying what she meant. "I didn’t say I pave the way for female rappers but I deff gave the hood and women hope.Nikkas wasn’t collabing with females rappers.Labels where signing female rappers and putting them in a shelf and not focusing on them.Not giving them proper attention," she wrote in her first tweet.

She detailed how it previously seemed "impossible" for there to be more than one female rapper and male artists weren't even taking money from female features because they didn't see a point.

"And ya can deny it as much as ya want and say I’m crazy or stfuu but how many female rappers before me where getting chances or getting pushed ? They wasn’t believing and now they are!" she added. Peep more of her tweets below and let us know what you think.