Cardi B has always spoken out on political issues over the years. From taxes to healthcare to the recession, Cardi is one of the few rich people who tries to champion the middle class. She knows what it's like living pay check to pay check, and as a result, she is always looking to advocate for better conditions for people.

Today, a massive political event went down as the abortion rights bill Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. As you can see down below, some people were waiting on Cardi to say something, and with people demanding she speak, she decided to hop on Twitter to tell people that no matter what she says, she gets criticism for it and that it makes it hard for her to want to share her opinions anymore. "Everytime I talk about political shit, y'all get me fucking dragged," she said matter of factly.

Unfortunately, this devolved into a complete mess of a comments section, as one person got way out of pocket and claimed that Cardi's 3-year-old daughter Kulture was autistic. That was enough for Cardi to speak out against the commenter, as she went scorched earth, saying "My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch."

Cardi received plenty of support following this person's remarks. As it stands, the tweet about Kulture has been deleted, however, that didn't stop Cardi from defending her children while also making fun of those who think it's cool to come after innocent kids.

"Beautiful and smart ….but you know the ones that get rejected by their parents always love to try my kids," Cardi said. She then spoke on whether or not her children are autistic, saying "They not …but even if they turn out to be as long as they don’t turn out to be a rapist or a reject that talks about kids on social media cause no one love them in real life I will still love them unconditionally."

If there is anything to come away with here, it's that you don't talk bad about Cardi's kids on Twitter. They are her pride and joy, and she will come for you if you try her.