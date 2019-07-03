Cardi B is using her platform for good and has done it a few times already before. Back in April, the "Press" rapper shared an image on Instagram of the 2020 Democratic field, encouraging her followers to stay updated on what each candidate has to offer so they can go into voting season informed an aware.



Cardi has followed up with more political posts and her recent share to her Instagram feed is a video of herself detailing how she wants to see change when it comes to police brutality. "I would like to know if our next president even cares because it seems like the one we have now, doesn't," she says in the clip.

Her caption then tells her followers to share what it is they want to ask the candidates running for president. "What change would you like to see in your community and in the USA 🇺🇸? 2020 is getting very close let’s get familiar with who is running and how they can change the country!"

Cardi's post sparked a number of her followers to comment exactly what they want to see improved in their country from trans rights, gun laws, ICE camps and more.