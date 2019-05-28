Cardi B has and continues to be hard at work. Cardi's hunger increasingly shows through her numerous business and artistic ventures. The "Bodak Yellow" artist newly acquired the trademark for Bockstails With Cardi B, further hinting that she would be looking into releasing some personal drinks. Additionally, the regular-shmegular girl from the Bronx is flying high with her new Fashion Nova collection continuously selling out. And now, we are patiently waiting on the highly-anticipated arrival of the rapper's new single "Press."

Evidently, keeping busy with work can only result in amassing a generous amount of wealth. And what better way to enjoy your hard earned money than to spend it on the ones you love? According to The Daily Mail, Cardi did just that by purchasing a total of $80K on her baby girl, Kulture. The rapper flaunted the purchases on her Instagram, adding that "if I'm iced out, my daughter gotta be too." To quickly shut down the haters, the mother-of-one made sure to state: "YEUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY A– TO DO SOO."

Celebrities are not afraid to splurge on their babies. We recently reported on Travis Barker slipping a six-figure bag on his teenage daughter's birthday bash. The party occurred in the backyard of his Calabasas home, which he completely transformed by installing a set-up stage. In addition, performances by both Trippie Red and Comethazine were apart of the celebrations.

