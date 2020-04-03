Cardi B is looking out for all the doctors and first responders in New York City who are struggling to find time to eat during their lengthy shifts as they risk their own lives to save others. The coronavirus pandemic has meant that hospitals have become overwhelmed with the influx of new patients who need care. As a result, many medical professionals are having an even harder time than usual finding time to grab a bite during their lengthy shifts.

That's why Cardi took it upon herself to donate tens of thousands of bottles of OWYN, a vegan meal supplement drink, to hospitals in NYC so that doctors and first responders don't go hungry. Cardi is making sure that these heroes can get the nutrition they need to keep up their energy while they work to save lives. The product is completely plant-based and free of any dairy, soy, gluten, egg, peanut, tree nut, fish or shellfish.

Cardi herself had a bit of a health scare recently. After the rapper had been experiencing severe pain in her stomach for several days, she was rushed to the emergency room on Tuesday night. However, she's been sent home now and is reportedly feeling better. Happy to hear it, Cardi!

