The rapper is disclosing the hefty sticker price on a number of her music videos.
Cardi B is known for having rather grandiose visuals for her latest efforts, often boosting the overall success of the single itself. With this golden formula, the 28-year-old's music videos are quintessential to her career. Cardi took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to discuss the budget for a number of her flashy videos, surprising fans with the amount allotted per video.
"Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars," she blurted on her notoriously testy Twitter account. "I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest." When a fan suggested that the budget was a little expensive, Cardi confessed that the music video for her hit single "WAP" with Megan thee Stallion and "Please Me" with Bruno Mars were closer to a million each.
"Naaaa honey ....Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M!" she penned. She then went on to give the cost of the video for "Be Careful," which was $200k, and "Bartier Cardi," which cost around $150k. Cardi wasn't always a six-figure creative budget artist, admitting that on some of her earlier videos like "Lick," with Offset, she had to front a bit of the cost because she only received $15,000 from her label. "I think like 15K .Offset had a 40K wardrobe fee for videos so I had to pay it out my pocket cause I didn’t wanna look like a small artist with a tiny ass music video budget," she wrote.
She also shared some funny--and some x-rated, details about shooting the videos for a couple of other songs like "La Modelo" with Ozuna and "I Like It." Check out some more of the tweets below.